What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

It's all about peace and love when it comes to these rad shots of comedy legend Adam Sandler. Do you have what it takes to find these tricky changes? Checking your coat at the door will definitely give you a leg up!

The hip father-of-two recently showed face on a number of talk shows -- doing press for "Murder Mystery 2" with costar Jennifer Aniston -- but all of a sudden button, the cameras snapped him throwing up a peace sign! Can you solve THIS mystery by finding the differences in the two shots?