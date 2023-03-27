Truck Tire Causes Car to Flip On Highway in Wild Car Wreck Video

Play video content Storyful

Sometimes L.A. freeways look like action movie scenes, but this car flying several feet into the air and flipping over after a tire popped off a truck ... is painfully real, and crazy!!!

Dashcam video captured by Anoop Khatra's Tesla shows the entire accident go down on L.A.'s Ronald Regan Freeway -- as you can see, the Kia Soul was passing a pickup truck last week ... when the truck's left front tire just comes loose.

Vehicles losing tires ... not that uncommon, but what happens next is -- the loose tire slams into the front of the passing Kia and absolutely launches it into the air!!!

The Kia does a flip mid-air, before landing.

And, just when the chaos seems to be ending ... the same rogue tire slams into the back of the Kia. Got it coming and going!

Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver managed to anxiously exit off the freeway ... on just 3 wheels. Astoundingly, the LAPD says there were no major injuries.