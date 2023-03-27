Khia Trashes Saweetie When Asked About 'My Neck, My Back' Samples

Khia's not impressed with the loads of rappers who have repurposed her 2002 breakout hit "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" ... which mainly includes Saweetie's version, the one that actually took an artist's career to the next level!!!

The 'Thug Misses' rapper was quizzed on the spot about the legacy of her XXX-rated track — and immediately targeted Saweetie's 2017 song "Icy Grl."

Khia had a hard time reciting the song and began dubbing Saweetie "Sweet Pea" as a diss ... while digging into her further, claiming green peas were her least fav veggie as a kid.

YG and the City Girls were offered a handful of props for their songs that borrowed from 'My Neck, My Back,' but Khia ultimately doesn't think anyone has improved on the record she originally created.

TMZ Hip Hop recently talked to Larrance Dopson -- from the Grammy Award-winning outfit 1500 or Nothin' -- and he ripped some producers for being lazy, and dropping the ball when it comes to upgrading the samples. Much like what Khia's fuming about.