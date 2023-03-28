Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Looking Happy As Ever at 'Air' Premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are like a couple of clams ... looking happy as can be at the premiere and after-party of his brand new flick.

The 2 were having a blast Monday night at the world premiere of Ben's new movie, "Air" ... and, of course, the couple was holding court on their way into L.A.'s Regency Village Theater.

Play video content Getty

They even gave fans what they came for ... sharing a few kisses and chattin' it up with the photogs snapping pics. They might have been acting like they were the only 2 there, but they weren't -- Ben's costars Jason Bateman and Viola Davis were also there to kick off the film.

J Lo and her man were still giving honeymoon vibes at the after-party where they cozied up on a couch. You can see the meme now, can't ya? "Find someone who looks at you the way Ben looks at Jen."

Then Ben Affleck turns his attention to wife Jennifer Lopez, “who means more to me than anything in the world. … You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.” pic.twitter.com/Xzi5jcM6bI — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 28, 2023 @chrissgardner

Ben also delivered a speech at Monday night's event ... giving his buddy and costar Matt Damon top billing as he called him the "biggest joy of my professional life."

Don't worry his wife got some attention too, telling her, "You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

Ben directed "Air," and produced it with Matt ... the movie's about the Nike sales team's efforts to strike a deal with an NBA rookie named Michael Jordan.