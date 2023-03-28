Brad Pitt Sells Incredible Hollywood Hills Estate for $39 Million

Brad Pitt has just sold an estate he's owned for almost 3 decades ... an estate he used to sharpen his pretty amazing architectural skills.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Brad sold the property for $39 million ... pretty impressive since he bought it from Elvira (aka Cassandra Peterson) back in 1994 for $1.7M.

The California craftsman estate was built in 1910 by an oil baron. It has a lot of history ... it's also the place where Jimi Hendrix wrote "May This Be Love."

Brad lived in the house for many years ... he and Angelina Jolie, along with their 6 kids, called the place home until they split in 2016.

Brad scooped up several lots adjacent to the estate over the years and was heavily involved in designing and building new structures and remodeling old ones.

The main house is 6,700 square feet. There's also a skate park, a ballroom, a movie theatre, a motorcycle garage, a stone house and a huge Koi pond. The property is surrounded by lush landscaping, making it entirely private. It's also in a gated, Hollywood Hills community.