Heath Ledger's Manhattan Loft Where He Died Sells For $14.25M

Heath Ledger's Manhattan home has sold for a ton of cash -- the same place the late actor was found dead more than 15 years ago.

Heath rented out the swanky loft for around $25K a month. It sold for $14.25M last month .. per the NY Post.

The 4,400+ square foot penthouse has an open floor plan and was sold fully furnished. It's also got some great architecture, including cast-iron columns.

TMZ broke the story, Heath was found dead in this NYC home back in 2008 after an accidental drug overdose involving prescription meds. Fans of the actor quickly flocked to his loft after the news spread, holding a vigil out front.