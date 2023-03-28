Flying Lotus Has 'Untraditional' Score for 'Ash' Film

Flying Lotus is moving full steam ahead with the feature film, "Ash" -- his second time directing -- and he's got new cast members Eiza González and Aaron Paul on board for the space thriller.

Sources connected to production tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Fly Lo is going the "untraditional" route when it comes to scoring this particular sci-fi film, which begins filming in New Zealand this May.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were no longer attached to the project ... after they were previously announced as leads.

We're told the switch was just a matter of scheduling conflicts, but the studio is extremely happy moving forward with the new leads.

Fly Lo has been letting his production prowess soar in movies for years now. His first film "Kuso" dropped back in 2017, and his last released project was the soundtrack to "Ozzy's Dungeon," the segment he directed in the 2022 film "V/H/S/99."