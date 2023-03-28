'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Files to Divorce Husband Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille is throwing in the towel on her marriage with Michael Sterling ... 'cause she wants a divorce.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star just filed docs in Georgia, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge to officially end her marriage. She also makes clear that she and Michael are currently separated.

In the paperwork, Eva doesn't cite or specify any given reason for the divorce -- other than to say the marriage is irretrievably broken and there's no chance of reconciliation, which is essentially irreconcilable differences. She does, however, lay out what she'd like to see when it comes to their three minor children, who are all younger than 10 years old ... EM is asking for legal and primary physical custody.

Eva says she should be the parent who has the final say on all decisions related to their kids, as she feels she's the fit and proper caregiver.

Another thing she wants from Mike going forward ... child support. Eva says he oughta contribute toward the kids' medical, dental, and hospitalization expenses.

When it comes to assets, Eva says she wants an equitable split of everything they've acquired in the marriage and any debts they've racked up.

