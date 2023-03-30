Rockies Star Daniel Bard Hits IL W/ Anxiety After World Baseball Classic Struggles

Rockies star Daniel Bard will open the season on the injured list ... after he said he's been dealing with anxiety following his struggles at the World Baseball Classic.

The Colorado closer was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday just before his team's game against the San Diego Padres ... and he explained it's all because he's been having mental health issues in March.

Bard didn't say when exactly they started -- but he had trouble all month long finding the strike zone ... particularly in the WBC against Venezuela, when he broke Jose Altuve's thumb with a wild pitch.

Jose Altuve leaves the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/Dzd9phTnnK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023 @MLBONFOX

Things didn't get much better for Bard when he returned to spring training ... and now, he said he's planning to use his time on the injured list to get mentally right.

He told reporters Thursday that it all was "a hard thing to admit," but he said the Rockies are supporting him.

Bard has dealt with mental health issues in the past -- he was away from the Majors from 2013 to 2020 while battling the yips on the mound -- but he got through them and became a star for the Rockies the past two seasons ... logging 54 saves.