Willie McGinest Reportedly Out At NFL Network 3 Months After Restaurant Attack

More bad news for Willie McGinest ... the Patriots legend is now reportedly out of his job at NFL Network -- nearly four months after he attacked a man at an L.A. restaurant.

McGinest had been serving an indefinite suspension from his role as an NFLN analyst over the Dec. 9 beatdown at Delilah ... but, according to Front Office Sports, he was officially let go this week as part of the network's recent wave of big cuts.

Of course, McGinest's job status is likely the least of his worries at the moment -- he's still facing two felony charges in the case that carry serious prison time if he's convicted on both counts.

He's also been sued by the alleged victim, who claimed he suffered serious and permanent injuries in the melee.

For his part, 51-year-old McGinest said he was sorry for his actions at the restaurant ... saying, "I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility."