Bam Margera's Wife Considers Seeking Restraining Order Against Him After Arrest

Bam Margera's wife Nikki Margera is looking at possibly filing for some legal protection against him ... this after his recent arrest for public intoxication, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Nikki's considering filing for a restraining order against the former "Jackass" star, which she hopes would protect her and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Nikki tells us Wednesday's incident "was scary for me and even more scary for Phoenix," calling it a shame because "the visitation that Bam had with Phoenix the prior day in Hollywood went reasonably well."

She claims Bam arrived Wednesday intoxicated and belligerent -- adding "This is the umpteenth time that Bam takes one step forward and ten steps back."

Play video content TMZ.com

Nikki's attorney, David Glass, tells TMZ ... they've been trying to work with Bam on setting up regular visitation. However, Glass says that's all contingent on Bam staying sober and treating Nikki with respect -- something he says just hasn't happened.