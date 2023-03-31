Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Gives Birth Months After FB Star's Tragic Death

The girlfriend of Spencer Webb -- the former football star who tragically passed away in July -- gave birth to their son on Thursday ... sharing the news in an emotional post.

Kelly Kay published several Instagram photos of their son covered in an Oregon Ducks blanket on Friday ... featuring the caption, "Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23."

The date of their son's birth is a week before Spencer's birthday -- April 7.

As we previously reported, Webb fell to his death during a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake in Oregon on July 13, 2022.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old tight end hit his head and despite the efforts of bystanders and first responders, they were unable to save him.

This was an emotional pregnancy for Kay ... who said Webb always wanted to be a father.

"I know you'll be the best one from up above," Kay said last August.

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you."