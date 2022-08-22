Girlfriend Of Late Oregon Ducks Star Spencer Webb Announces She's Pregnant

Kelly Kay, the model girlfriend of the late Oregon Ducks football star Spencer Webb, just announced she's pregnant ... one month after the 22-year-old tragically died.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊," Kay said in an emotional post on Instagram. "all you ever wanted was to be a father ... I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she added. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you," she continued.

As we previously reported, Webb -- a tight end with the Ducks -- died after he fell and hit his head during an accident at Triangle Lake in Oregon.

Bystanders and first responders attempted life-saving measures on Webb.

However, unfortunately, it was too late for Spencer ... and he succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning said at the time. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly. pic.twitter.com/VDQJACYlY3 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 14, 2022 @oregonfootball

Spencer's unexpected passing rocked the sports world ... and hit his girlfriend, Kelly, especially hard.

"You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me," Kay wrote.

"We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥."