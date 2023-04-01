Bill Maher Demands Atheist Day Holiday for 100 Million American Nonbelievers

Bill Maher wants his day ... a day he will share with 100 million Americans -- Atheist's Day.

The "Real Time" host chose the Easter egg roll up to one of the holiest of religious days to push for a national day where 1/3 of the American population can "recommit ourselves to observable reality."

Bill has always scoffed at religion, calling it a cult, but he's now gone further. Why, he asks, do we celebrate so many religions with national holidays yet atheists are ignored in a country where inclusion is the goal?

He's incredulous people are made to feel ashamed if they don't believe in God, or even if they're just unsure to the point they won't buy into organized religion. He points out former President Obama has referred to himself as a "secular humanist" -- sounds like code.

And then he bores in on what he says is the absurdity of it all ... people worship a "mythical daddy figure who judges and condemns you for being the exact person he made you."