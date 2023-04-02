'Love After Lockup' Couple Monique and Derek Stick Together After Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love After Lockup" stars Monique Robinson and Derek Warner are proving why they're perfect for this reality show ... telling us they're sticking together even after his latest arrest.

Monique and Derek tell TMZ ... they are stronger than ever and she even bailed him out of jail after he was busted in Ohio for felony assault.

Derek says the arrest stems from an incident he had with a fellow inmate in 2021 when he was behind bars ... claiming he was indicted after an investigation wrapped.

While there was some speculation Monique would break up with Derek, she says he's her man, and she won't leave him over his legal issues because they're in love.

Monique tells us it was a pretty easy decision to bail Derek out of jail ... and he says he'd do the same for her were their roles reversed.

Derek has a court date next week, and says the case won't stop them from remaining on the WE tv series.