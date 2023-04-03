Bam Margera Kicked Out Of Hollywood Hotel Right Before Arrest

Bam Margera had cops at his hotel room door ahead of his recent arrest ... and police say he was booted from the ritzy hotel just hours before getting handcuffed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD was called to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel just before noon Wednesday ... after someone said they heard yelling from his room. We're told the caller was concerned about possible domestic violence.

Cops say they spoke to Bam and a woman with whom he was in the room ... Bam was on the phone with his ex and things got heated.

We're told there was no sign of injury and no one was looking to make a report ... although Bam and his female friend were asked to leave the hotel, which they did.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story, Burbank PD got a call around 3:45 PM for a disturbance at a Thai restaurant -- video obtained by TMZ shows the former "Jackass" star screaming at his estranged wife, Nikki Margera. Remember, she's considering a TRO because of that.