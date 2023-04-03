Bob Knight Hospitalized, Indiana Univ. Basketball Asks For Prayers

College basketball legend Bob Knight has been hospitalized in Indiana ... and officials at IU are now asking for prayers for their former head coach.

In an email that was sent to ex-Hoosier players over the weekend, IU said Knight was admitted to a hospital in Bloomington on Friday night.

They added that he was dealing with "an acute illness."

"Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family," the text read, according to WDRB's Rick Bozich. "The family's hope is to have him back home soon."

82-year-old Knight is considered one of the greatest basketball coaches ever -- winning three national championships at IU ... while piling up a career 902-371 win-loss record.

Knight has reportedly been battling health issues the past few years -- though he's nonetheless been a regular attendee at IU practices.