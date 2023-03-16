Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Not Coaching Against Howard Following Health Scare

The Kansas Jayhawks will try to get a W Thursday without head coach Bill Self ... 'cause the university just announced he won't be coaching against Howard following his most recent health scare.

Self was hospitalized for five days recently ... after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns, which kept him off the sidelines for the Big 12 tournament last week.

The 60-year-old reportedly underwent a procedure where he had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries ... and was ultimately discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Self has been at the helm with the Jayhawks since 2003 -- after previously coaching for Illinois and Tulsa -- and has been considered day-to-day by interim head coach Norm Roberts after his hospital stint.

"He's getting his rest and that stuff," Roberts told reporters Wednesday. "Maybe he thinks I talk too much so he's letting me talk more. But he's back getting rest right now. He's doing good though."

Self is one of the most decorated coaches in college hoops ... he's a two-time NCAA champion and has reached the Final Four on four occasions -- 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

Kansas has seemed to respond well in his absence -- posting a 6-1 record in the seven games Self missed ... including a university-imposed suspension at the beginning of the season and his health problems.