Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Reveals House Burned Down, Pets Killed

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone and her family are reeling after her house burned down ... and while her family made it out alive, the actor's pets did not.

Caterina shared the devastating news Monday, saying, "A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub."

Caterina says by the time she looked down the hallway, she could already see a river of thick black smoke filling the house ... and she knew she had to act fast.

She continues, "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

In the post, Caterina took the time to thank those who showed up during a time of need. She says, "This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community" before listing off some folks who made the whole process easier -- including her team, the firefighters, investigators, parents at her kids’ school, her neighbor and sister.