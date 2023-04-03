Woman Falls to Her Death on Cruise Ship Deck, Lands on Another Passenger

A nightmare scene on a Virgin Voyages Cruise, as a woman has fallen to her death on one of the ship's decks ... while also landing on another passenger.

A rep for the cruise, which took off Sunday and was scheduled to travel from Miami to Roatan, Honduras, tells us, "Yesterday evening shortly after departure there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers."

They continue, "This passenger went over their balcony and onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones."

To make things worse, the woman who fell also landed on another passenger in the process ... luckily, we're told that person is doing OK.

We obtained photos from the ship showing medical equipment set up on the deck of the ship where the woman landed.