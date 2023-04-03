WWE's Finn Balor Shows Gnarly Cut After Getting Hit With Ladder At WrestleMania

Here's one for the "wrestling is fake" crowd -- WWE Superstar Finn Balor just showed off the aftermath of getting rocked with a ladder during his Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania ... revealing a massive gash on his head.

Balor suffered the injury in his showdown with Edge on Sunday ... which required WWE medical staffers to pause the match to get him checked out.

Balor and Edge were pretty much torturing each other in the squared-circle, but things took a turn when Edge yeeted a ladder at Balor.

Finn Balor gets busted open by Edge with a ladder inside Hell in a Cell. Finns skull got rocked! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/OwUuX6kx2R — WrestlingDad101 (@WrestlingDad101) April 3, 2023 @WrestlingDad101

To make matters worse for "The Demon," the match finally resumed ... just for Edge to end up taking the win over Balor.

"Just a flesh wound," Balor joked on social media as he put the cut on full display ... with many wondering in the comment section how he was able to fight through the pain.

It wasn't the only injury to happen during the event -- Shane McMahon tore his quad shortly after entering the ring against The Miz, which led to Snoop Dogg finishing the job.