Xscape's Tamika Scott Open To Rekindling Relationship With LaTocha After Apology

Play video content TMZ.com

Xscape's Tamika Scott has heard and accepted her sister LaTocha's recent apology regarding all the drama that came after she allegedly stole money -- and admits she's even open to building things back to how they once were.

We got Tamika in NYC Monday, and she tells us she still hasn't had a heart-to-heart with her sis since she publicly apologized for all the backlash ... adding she even changed her number in the midst of everything.

Despite all that, Tamika tells us she's open to squashing the beef going on between them -- and she tells us why she's always open to forgiving.

TMZ broke the story, LaTocha made the call to step back from Xscape last year -- but it wasn't a breakup, despite fans speculating otherwise.

The group later revealed the cause of all the drama in their reality show, "SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B" -- with Tamika claiming LaTocha snatched 30K from her, and provided receipts to allegedly back it up.

Play video content Instagram / @iamlatocha

LaTocha went on to apologize for all the noise ... although she never admitted to stealing anything from her sister. She also didn't apologize to Kandi Burruss for their recent back-and-forth spat online -- but at least it sounds like there's some room for improvement from Tamika.

Play video content TMZ.com