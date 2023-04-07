Pop Smoke's Killer Sentenced to 4 Years in Juvenile Hall

One of the 4 men accused of killing Pop Smoke has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery ... and he'll now be incarcerated for several years.

Judge J. Christopher Smith sentenced the now 20-year-old defendant to 4 years and 2 months in a juvenile treatment facility on Thursday after the man pled guilty to entering the Hollywood Hills mansion to rob the late rapper before things ended in bloodshed.

The L.A. Times reports the judge refused to reduce his sentence by 2 years and 8 months -- the time he's already spent behind bars -- and warned the man he could remain in juvenile custody until he was 25.

His attorney previously argued his client suffered from a learning disability that made him incapable to stand trial.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in February 2020 after a home invasion inside of a Hollywood Hills mansion erupted in gunfire. As we reported, it was a tough case to crack ... police caught no breaks during a lengthy investigation.