Former Nebraska OL Cole Pensick Dead At 32 After Car Crash

Cole Pensick -- a former offensive lineman for the Nebraska Huskers -- died in an early morning car accident in Missouri on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

He was 32.

Nebraska football commented on the tragic news ... "Mourning the loss of one of our own. On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman Cole Pensick."

On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away yesterday at the age of 32. pic.twitter.com/x0dVO574Wc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 9, 2023 @HuskerFBNation

The Polk County Sherriff's Office tells us they responded to a call at 6:42 AM after receiving a report for a pickup truck that was off the roadway and in between trees.

Once they arrived, cops found Pensick, who had been driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, deceased at the scene. Police say he was involved in a single-vehicle accident after failing to stop at a stop sign, and leaving the road.

Law enforcement tells us Cole was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but added they're still investigating the accident.

Pensick was a standout at Nebraska ... he played in 13 games his senior year (starting 12) and was selected to the All-Big Ten second team by coaches around the league in 2013.