Giants Star Kayvon Thibodeaux Gifts Mom New House, 'You Deserve The World!'

Kayvon Thibodeaux just made the biggest highlight play of the offseason -- he just bought his mom a new house ... and her reaction is priceless!!

The 2022 first-round pick to the New York Giants posted a video to his YouTube channel on Monday ... showing off the new crib he gifted his mom. In the clip, Thibodeaux explained why the purchase meant so much to him.

"When I was in high school, I had to live with another family," Thibodeaux said in the video. "After that, I went to college ... Five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom. We never sat at a table with my family, we never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came. Now being able to provide that is a blessing."

The pad comes with all the works -- the backyard is decked out with a basketball court, a pool with a waterfall and a nice view of the hills of California.

As you would expect … Thibodeaux's mom, Shawnta Loice, is quite emotional during the reveal, commenting on how nice her new place is and saying what a blessing the past few years have been.

Thibodeaux took to Twitter as well … thanking the Giants for believing in him to make this opportunity possible.

"It started with a dream, turned it into a goal," he said. "Love you Mom, you deserve the world! #assetsoverliabilities Thank you @Giants for believing in me!"