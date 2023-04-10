Nick Cannon Launches Amazon Amp Morning Show, Abby De La Rosa to Cohost

Nick Cannon is back on the morning show hustle ... thanks to a new partnership with Amazon's live stream app Amp, and he's keeping it in the family!!!

On Monday, Nick launched "A Morning Show You Don't Want to Sleep On" ... which costars Abby De La Rosa, the mother of 3 of his 11 children, and Mason Moussette, a radio vet who last worked in Dallas.

Abby's actually a radio vet also ... she worked for Real 92.3 years before adding to the Cannon family tree with their 3 children Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful Zeppelin.