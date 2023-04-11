NBA's Bradley Beal Breaks Silence On Altercation W/ Fan ... Slams Gambling Hecklers

Bradley Beal is finally opening up about the confrontation he had with a fan that's landed him in the crosshairs of a police investigation ... saying he believes the heckles over gambling bets have stepped over the line for him.

The NBA star didn't get into too many specifics about the March 21 altercation ... but he did speak generally about the incident during his season-ending interview with media members in Washington on Monday afternoon.

You'll recall, cops began investigating Beal after a fan inside a tunnel at the Amway Center in Orlando ripped the shooting guard over a lost wager following the Wizards' 122-112 loss to the Magic.

"You f***ed me [out of] $1,300," the fan screamed, "you f***!"

Beal then turned to the man and the rest of his group -- and knocked a hat off one of the guys' heads in response. The man later told police Beal had struck him in the head when he swatted the cap. Cops took a report for battery and began investigating.

Beal said Monday that while he understands the frustration of losing money -- he told reporters, "I go to casinos" -- he added that he doesn't want to be chirped over it all.

"I gamble, I understand that," he said. "But, I also understand it's probably a 99 percent chance I'm going to lose."

"I'm not sitting here about to get angry at the dealer or angry at everybody else."

Beal also said, "Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I'm all for it. But, I think it's when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves."