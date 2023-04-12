49ers' Charvarius Ward Says Daughter Is Recovering After Open-Heart Surgery

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is thanking fans for their support after his 5-month-old daughter made it out of open-heart surgery on Tuesday ... saying his baby girl is "on the road to recovery."

The Super Bowl champ revealed the serious news via his Instagram this week ... saying his baby girl, Amani Joi, had to get the procedure done, and asked everyone to "pray for my lil one!!"

The 26-year-old provided an update hours later ... saying she was out of surgery and doing well.

"Thanks everybody for the prayers & support," Ward said via IG. "Thanks for the love 💜💜."

Ward's girlfriend, Monique, gave birth to Amani last November ... which was five weeks ahead of her due date.

The cornerback was in Colorado Springs with his team at the time ... as they were on their way to play the Cardinals in Mexico City when he got the call. He then rushed to Memphis to be by Monique's side.

Ward told The Athletic after Amani was born, he held her for only a few minutes before she was placed in ICU.

Ward eventually made it to the 49ers vs. Cardinals game ... and had 10 total tackles in the 38-10 win.

"I feel like already my baby has given me more heart -- more love in my heart, more love in my body," he said to The Athletic. "Not only for her but for other people as well."