Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cross Tattooed on His Tongue, Another on Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert's been going tattoo crazy lately, debuting a massive new piece on his forehead and a cross on his tongue ... leaving fans puzzled, yet still intrigued!!!

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper paid a visit to Ganga Tattoo Studio in L.A. last weekend, and emerged with a black Cross of Saint Peter colored onto his tongue.

That might be enough for most people, but Uzi then enlisted celebrity tattoo artist Yatzil Elizalde to deck out his entire forehead with a design that sorta resembles a dreamcatcher.

Fans voiced concern that Uzi was turning to the dark side -- although, you'd think the Cross of Saint Peter would alleviate those fears.

The last time we spoke to him, he told us he's not much for religion and is far from satanic because he doesn't even believe in the devil!!!

