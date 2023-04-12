Horrifying 911 Calls from Louisville Bank Shooting Include Employees, Murderer's Mom

Play video content 911 audio

We're now getting more details into the horror that unfolded inside a Louisville bank Monday ... as 911 calls paint a picture of panic and desperation.

The Louisville PD just released a series of calls from the attack, including one from a woman who is absolutely hysterical as she describes watching the shooting from a remote video call. The woman tells the 911 operator she was on a video call meeting with staffers inside the Old National Bank when she could hear gunshots ring out and staffers scramble.

The woman describes in terrifying detail how she witnessed the shooter enter the conference room she was chatting with, as her coworkers were shot.

Another call comes in from a bank employee hiding inside a closet as she bravely gives the operator a description of the shooter, who she recognized as a coworker. The woman is able to remain extremely calm and stay quiet as she provides extremely helpful info to operators.

The shooter's mother can be heard on another call, telling 911 she was alerted to her son's alarming behavior by his roommate ... saying he was armed and headed toward the bank. The operator informs her of a situation already happening at the bank, and tells her not to drive toward it.

