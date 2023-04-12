Nav Cameos Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lola Brooke For Sold-Out Toronto Show

Play video content Instagram/@bynttt

Nav is checking off a HUGE bucket list item ... performing for a sold-out crowd in Toronto, and in the process, becoming the first Canadian rapper since Drake to headline Scotiabank Arena!!!

Nav tells TMZ Hip Hop, "Out of all my accomplishments thus far, selling out my first arena show in my hometown ranks #1. Six years ago I did my first headlined show ever at a venue in Toronto that held 600 people ... yesterday I performed at a venue 30x the size."

Still hyped about the Monday night gig, he added, "The fact my mom, dad and rest of my family got to witness and share this moment makes it priceless for me. I am grateful for the journey and for my fans who make this possible!!!"

The "Myself" rapper wasn't stingy with his stage time either -- he brought out Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Lola Brooke to share the spotlight while SoFaygo and Seren Jacob also performed.

Travis wowed the crowd with a lively rendition of his classic album cut "beibs in the trap," which Nav famously produced for him, and also stuck around to nail their "Champion" collab from 2018.