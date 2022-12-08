NAV Announces 'Never Sleep' Tour with Bryson Tiller As A Closer

NAV's taking his 2022 success -- his third No. 1 rap album, "Demons Protected By Angels" -- and rolling it into 2023 with a tour packed with special guests.

The XO rapper unveiled dates Thursday for his upcoming "Never Sleep" Tour ... which, of course, takes its name from his smash hit with Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Current XXL Freshman SoFayGo and RealestK -- whose "Toxic" song was a mega-popular TikTok meme this year -- will also be opening acts.

As a treat for his Toronto hometown, NAV also recruited Bryson Tiller for a special appearance to shut down the tour on April 11 at Scotiabank Arena.

NAV was just spotted this week supporting his friend Metro Boomin's new "HEROES & VILLAINS" album during the release party.

Metro and NAV go back some years -- they collaborated on their 2017 album "Perfect Timing," and since then each has dominated in their own lanes.