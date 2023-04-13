Megan Thee Stallion Claims 1501 Certified Draining Its Funds, Won't Pay Her

Megan Thee Stallion's battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is hitting a new low -- a financial one, because she claims Carl Crawford is draining all its money without paying her.

Megan filed a new motion Thursday, raising all sorts of red flags about 1501's bank accounts. In the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she claims label head Crawford is lining his pockets with money earned off her hits ... while she's getting squat.

Her immediate concern is the company's money is running low. Megan claims 1501's primary account has less than $10,000 left in it, but much more than that was deposited. The exact amount is redacted in the documents, but Meg says it's in the millions.

So, where's the money going? Megan claims Crawford, J. Prince and Gee Roberson -- who are both involved in running the label -- are the only ones getting paid.

As we've reported, Megan is suing her label for royalties and to be released from her contract. She's filing this motion because her fear is that when there's finally a judgment in her favor, 1501's cupboards will be bare.