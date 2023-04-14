Simone Joy Jones Vying For Princess Tiana, But Rooting for All Black Women

Play video content TMZ.com

Simone Joy Jones has her eye on the lead in Disney's live-action version of "The Princess and the Frog," and while she's hoping she scores the role ... she also says any Black woman would be iconic.

We caught up with the "Bel-Air" star and had to ask about her hopes for the remake ... after she posted her very own submission for the highly sought-after role of Princess Tiana.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Simone acknowledged she's up against many talented actresses -- including some of her "Bel-Air" costars -- and says every person auditioning for the role would bring something different. A diplomatic response, for sure, but don't get it twisted ... she's totally confident she'd be a fun fit.

Either way, Simone says she's going to watch the film, pointing to the impact of seeing a live-action Black Disney princess. As she put it, "It always changes the ecosystem of the culture when you see a Black girl being her everything."

BTW, she also gave her stamp of approval on a Princess Tiana-related change coming to Disneyland and Disney World!