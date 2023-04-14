Tommy Lee Reposts Transphobic OAN Clip, Getting Slammed Online

Tommy Lee is stirring up controversy on his social media page ... because he reposted a transphobic clip from far-right news network OAN.

The Mötley Crüe drummer posted the One America News Network clip on his official Instagram account Friday afternoon ... and it's being met with mixed reactions from celebs and Average Joes.

Play video content

In the clip, OAN anchor Liz Wheeler is going on a rant about transgender, transracial and transabled people ... trying to get a rise out of folks with a segment light on facts and heavy on drama ... ticking off all the things she fantasizes could happen down the road.

Tommy added the caption, "Where does it end people?!?!"

The post quickly caught the attention of Questlove, who replied ... "Oan tho? #unfollow."

Tommy's friend, Criss Angel, rushed to his defense ... commenting, "100%."

The rest of the replies and comments are mostly from people condemning Tommy, but he does have some supporters out there.

OAN is known to stoke controversy ... and the network has been dropped by most major cable carriers in the United States.