Tommy Lee Lists Calabasas Mansion For $4.6 Million

Tommy Lee is taking another shot at selling his home in Calabasas ... because he just put it back on the market.

The rock star drummer listed his picturesque estate Friday for $4,599,000. It's the same price he listed the home for back in May 2020, but it didn't sell the first time and Tommy eventually took it off the market.

Tommy's place is 6 bedrooms and 12,000 square feet of pure luxury ... the crib is custom built with all the bells and whistles, including a home theater and a state-of-the art recording studio.

The three-story home features sweeping city views, which are also visible from the private pool and spa.

Tommy's estate is built around a central atrium with a retractable roof ... and there's a concession bar and a wine tasting area.