UK TikToker Ed Matthews Says He'll KO Blueface In 1st Rd. Of April 22 Bout

Blueface and UK bad boy TikToker Ed Matthews are fighting in a week ... and the social media star from across the pond isn't looking to put in a full night's work -- he says he'll starch the American rapper in the first round!

TMZ Sports talked to 19-year-old Matthews earlier in the week ... just days after the bout was added to the Kingpyn Boxing card, going down April 22 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Ed's home turf.

"It's a big fight, obviously a lot's on the line. Last minute, as well. Usually I'd be in a 6-week camp, but it's been a 2-week camp. Not that that's gonna change anything. I'll still have the same gameplan," Matthews told us.

But, that doesn't mean he isn't ready to go ... Ed, who's 1-0 in the boxing ring, says he's not only in the "best shape" of his life but, "I'm definitely the best I've ever been."

26-year-old, 6'3" tall Blueface has experience in the ring, too, but Ed says it won't matter.

"It's a first-round knockout, I've already seen it, trust me."

Matthews says he's actually a fan of Blueface, and admitted while it's likely the rapper doesn't know who he is, he will soon enough.

"It's weird actually because I used to listen to his tunes, but I feel like he fell off from the music scene a bit. I ain't heard any of his tunes in a sec, but they used to bang. it's weird, it's a bit nostalgic fighting him," Ed said.

"He definitely don't have a f****** clue who I am, but he's gonna!"