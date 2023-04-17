21 Savage Surprises Revolve Fest, Assists Metro Boomin at Coachella

Play video content TMZ.com

21 Savage is coming off a very busy weekend in the desert ... hopping on the bill last minute for the 2023 Revolve Festival, as well as assisting in Metro Boomin's star-studded Coachella set!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of 21 on Sunday blazing through his hits such as "A Lot," "No Heart," and hit Drake feature "Knife Talk."

Fans at Revolve -- a festival going down about 30 minutes from Coachella -- were notified of 21's performance just moments before he took the stage, inducing pandemonium that carried on throughout his 10-song set.

On Friday, 21 also specialized in the element of surprise during Metro Boomin's Coachella performance on the Sahara stage.

21 not only performed a solo set similar to his Revolve performance but also rocked the mic alongside The Weeknd and Diddy for their "Creepin' (Remix)" ... which has been climbing up the Billboard Hot 100!!!

Metro also spiced up his set with other superstars such as John Legend, Future, Don Toliver and legendary producer Mike Dean playing the keys ... arguably making him the producer to beat this generation!!!