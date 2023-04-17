The Weeknd's 'The Idol' Gets Release Date, Cast Members Perform at Coachella

Play video content Coachella

The Weeknd's new music industry focused HBO series "The Idol" is ripe with real musicians ... and several of them got their shine on various Coachella stages ahead of the show's premiere.

On Monday, HBO rolled out the official trailer and June 4 release date for "The Idol." Spotify's biggest artist of all-time co-created the show with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, and he costars in the lead role opposite Lily-Rose Depp.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim, legendary engineer Mike Dean and singer Troye Sivan all have reoccurring roles in the series and got primetime shine on various Coachella stages.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Weeknd and Mike were part of Metro Boomin's star-studded set on Friday night, Jennie performed with her hit-making group on Saturday ... and Charli XCX brought out Troye as a surprise guest the same day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.