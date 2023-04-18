Angela Lansbury's Family Sells Late Actress' Home of Nearly 40 Years

Angela Lansbury's Los Angeles estate of nearly 40 years has a brand new owner ... we've learned her family has sold the place the late actress called home for several decades.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Angela's family closed the deal Tuesday on the home in Brentwood, CA for $4.9 million. The legendary actress and her husband, Peter Shaw, snagged the property back in 1985 for $925k.

The home was her main residence up until she died in October 2022. You'll recall, Angela -- famous for "Murder, She Wrote" and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast" -- died in her sleep at the age of 96.

The 3,708-square-foot home which has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms radiates Angela's timeless charm on nearly a 1/2 acre lot.

The skylights and large windows in the home provide lots of natural light. The backyard is surrounded by lush greenery and is perfect for entertaining with a pool that's surrounded by a massive patio, a terraced garden area with a small greenhouse.

Aside from all the charm of the home ... one can only imagine the Hollywood legend's name was a huge selling point.