Joe Mixon Appears In Court In Aggravated Menacing Case, Pleads Not Guilty

Joe Mixon Appears In Court ... Pleads Not Guilty In Aggravated Menacing Case

4/19/2023 11:36 AM PT
Joe Mixon appeared in an Ohio courtroom on Wednesday to fight back in his aggravated menacing case ... pleading not guilty to the misdemeanor charge he was hit with earlier this month.

The NFL star wore a white button-down shirt and dark pants for the occasion ... and said nothing to reporters neither during his arrival nor during his exit at his arraignment hearing in Hamilton County.

During the proceedings, Mixon entered his plea ... and his bond was set at $10,000.

As we reported, Mixon was initially charged with aggravated menacing on Feb. 2 -- after prosecutors said he threatened to shoot a woman during a road rage incident on Jan. 21.

The charge was dismissed after officials said they needed "additional investigation" -- but it was refiled on April 7 after authorities said they found new evidence in the case.

The Bengals said in a statement at the time of the refiling that they were aware of the charge and were "monitoring the situation."

