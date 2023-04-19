Joe Mixon Appears In Court In Aggravated Menacing Case, Pleads Not Guilty

Joe Mixon appeared in an Ohio courtroom on Wednesday to fight back in his aggravated menacing case ... pleading not guilty to the misdemeanor charge he was hit with earlier this month.

The NFL star wore a white button-down shirt and dark pants for the occasion ... and said nothing to reporters neither during his arrival nor during his exit at his arraignment hearing in Hamilton County.

Bengals star running back Joe Mixon appeared in court Wednesday on a charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident. More: https://t.co/DVw7tiWw9e pic.twitter.com/ZW9psSI2aS — WLWT (@WLWT) April 19, 2023 @WLWT

During the proceedings, Mixon entered his plea ... and his bond was set at $10,000.

As we reported, Mixon was initially charged with aggravated menacing on Feb. 2 -- after prosecutors said he threatened to shoot a woman during a road rage incident on Jan. 21.

The charge was dismissed after officials said they needed "additional investigation" -- but it was refiled on April 7 after authorities said they found new evidence in the case.