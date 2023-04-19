Neil Kellerman In 'Dirty Dancing' 'Memba Him?!
4/19/2023 12:01 AM PT
American director and former actor Lonny Price was 28 years old when he played the role of Neil Kellerman -- the smart, nerdy and cocky nephew of the Kellerman's Lake Lodge owner -- in the 1987 dance and romance film "Dirty Dancing."
Price shared the big screen with Jennifer Grey playing "Baby" -- the curly-haired gal, trying to fall out of the "daddy's girl" image and into the arms of Johnny Castle -- the studly dancer trying to find his place in life -- played by the late Patrick Swayze.
Lonny has directed numerous musicals and originated the role of Charley in the Broadway play "Merrily We Roll Along." He also appeared in "The Golden Girls" alongside Betty White.