Neil Kellerman In 'Dirty Dancing' 'Memba Him?!

American director and former actor Lonny Price was 28 years old when he played the role of Neil Kellerman -- the smart, nerdy and cocky nephew of the Kellerman's Lake Lodge owner -- in the 1987 dance and romance film "Dirty Dancing."

Price shared the big screen with Jennifer Grey playing "Baby" -- the curly-haired gal, trying to fall out of the "daddy's girl" image and into the arms of Johnny Castle -- the studly dancer trying to find his place in life -- played by the late Patrick Swayze.