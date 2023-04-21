Kickboxer Knocks Puke Out Of Opponent In Wild Video

Play video content

Put down your sammie for this one -- a fighter literally beat the puke out of his opponent during a kickboxing match this week ... and it goes without saying, the video is as disgusting as it sounds.

The wild moment went down during a Petchyindee event between Praewpraw and Dokmaipa in Bangkok, Thailand ... and according to MMA Fighting, the two were going at it for two rounds before the former started to take control of the bout.

Praewpraw started rocking Dokmaipa with some left crosses and knees in the third ... and when he connected on a hit to the gut, Dokmaipa lost his lunch right in the ring.

The ref decided to call it as soon as the vom started to fly ... but fortunately for everyone, it was the last fight of the night.

One staffer got the short end of the stick, though ... being forced to grab a broom and dustpan to clean up the mess.

Both fighters seemed to be fine afterwards ... sharing a moment before Praewpraw continued his celebration with his team.