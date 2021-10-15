ONE MMA's Superbon Knocks Opponent Out Cold W/ Brutal Head Kick

This is one of the most brutal head kick knockouts you'll ever see -- courtesy of combat sports star Superbon Banchamek -- who starched opponent Giorgio Petrosyan with a perfectly placed strike, to win the ONE Championship title.

31-year-old, #2 ranked Superbon fought 35-year-old, #1 ranked Petrosyan Friday in Singapore for the inaugural ONE Championship Featherweight Kickboxing Championship.

KNOCKOUT 🤯



Superbon puts Giorgio Petrosya to sleep to become the first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion pic.twitter.com/gHbF1iuMYk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2021 @BleacherReport

The knockout happened in the 2nd round of a scheduled 5-round fight ... with 2:35 minutes remaining.

Just beating Petrosyan, one of the best kickboxers in the world, is an awesome accomplishment ... he's got a pro kickboxing record of 104-3-2.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you're not familiar with Superbon ... he signed with ONE in 2020. He made his debut with the promotion last July, beating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.