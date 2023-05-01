Joakim Noah Launches Basketball League With Violence Prevention Groups

Joakim Noah is doing his part to give back to Chicago -- the former NBA player is launching a basketball league to unify young men amid the city's violence epidemic.

The 13-year NBA vet revealed his plans in an interview with Shams Charania ... where he explained his decision to join forces with 28 violence prevention groups to launch "One City Basketball League."

Noah -- who played 9 seasons with the Bulls -- said the league aims to bring young men aged 16-25 living in the west and south sides of Chicago together to compete in a tournament.

"Chicago is a place that gave me everything I had, playing for the Chicago Bulls," Noah said. "So I always wanted to do work in the city. The city is divided in a lot of ways."

Awesome: Former Bulls star Joakim Noah is launching “One City Basketball League” in Chicago this month in collaboration with 28 violence prevention groups. It will provide financial incentives for players, off-court programs and job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/w3XXB0zUpj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2023 @ShamsCharania

"One of the ways to unify the city is through hoop. Some of my best friends, to this day, are from playing basketball. That's what we're trying to do. We're trying to unify the city."

Noah believes the tournament will entice kids to participate, but feels the real prize is the financial incentives for players, off-court programs, and job opportunities.

38-year-old Noah -- who announced his retirement from the NBA in 2021 -- said former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan is helping launch the league.