LL Cool J Wonders If Teasing Teenage Jay-Z Cost Him Roc Nation Brunch Invite

LL Cool J is pleading no contest in the case of allegedly laughing at Jay-Z's freestyles when the latter was in high school ... a legend LL doesn't exactly recall happening.

At any rate, the Rock The Bells creator suspects his long-ago mocking of Jay could be the reason he's never been invited to the Roc Nation brunch!!!

LL was being quizzed inside "Big Boy's Neighborhood" about some of his iconic career mysteries when the topic of battling Jay-Z came up.

While LL can't remember teasing a young Jay, he doesn't see the big deal, because ... well, it was freakin' high school after all.

Despite his hazy memory, LL knows for a fact he's never been invited to the yearly Grammy weekend shindig, and now he's wondering if his wisecracks have anything to do with it.

Jay actually remembered things slightly differently in a 2003 interview with Sway Calloway. He says he confronted LL outside a club, not in a high school hallway, and he didn't hint at losing the battle either.

The two also didn't exactly see eye to eye during Jay's short stint as Def Jam President in the mid-2000s ... which also coincided with LL's exit from the label.