Met Gala 2023 After-Parties, Stars Having A Blast All Night Long

The 2023 Met Gala was packed to the brim with stars rocking some incredible outfits ... but they didn't pack it in once the show was over ... they flocked to of the biggest after-parties of the year!

A few shindigs went down after Monday night's festivities, and the big names were spread out ... with some going to Zero Bond, others hitting up the Standard Hotel, while folks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny partied it up at a private residence -- and yes, those 2 went together. 👀

Dua Lipa was spotted out at one of the many bashes -- all smiles after being one of the Gala's cohosts, and shocking the crowd with a massive 100-carat diamond necklace!

The celebs were all having a blast during fashion's biggest night -- Lizzo was twerkin' up a storm and Brian Tyree Henry was cutting loose behind the scenes!