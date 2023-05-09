Bradley Cooper Sells First L.A. Home in Venice for $3.13 Million

Bradley Cooper is kissing his longtime Venice home goodbye ... the property has been snatched off the market, leaving him with a nice chunk of change considering what he purchased it for so many years ago.

According to real estate records, the actor closed the deal on the home Monday for $3.13M.

As we reported, Bradley listed the property last month for $2.4M. He originally snagged it back in 2004 for $1.19M, and he has since given the home a complete makeover ... transforming the inside while working with renowned designer Santillane de Chanaleille.

The home is super charming, with a natural aesthetic. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathrooom pad comes with some nice features ... including concrete floors, high vaulted wood ceilings and a converted garage that can be used as an office, home gym, or living spa.

The new owner will also enjoy the really cool accordion doors that lead out to a fire pit and hot tub.

While this is first sale in L.A., he's not new to the world of real estate, whatsoever. Bradley also has another beautiful 3-level townhouse in Venice, a $13M townhouse in NYC and a $4.8M pad in the Pacific Palisades.