Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bradley Cooper Sells First L.A. Home in Venice for $3.13 Million

Bradley Cooper Sells First L.A. Home in Venice

5/9/2023 7:55 AM PT
Bradley Cooper's Venice Beach House
Launch Gallery
American Hustle Launch Gallery
Getty/Luxury Level

Bradley Cooper is kissing his longtime Venice home goodbye ... the property has been snatched off the market, leaving him with a nice chunk of change considering what he purchased it for so many years ago.

According to real estate records, the actor closed the deal on the home Monday for $3.13M.

As we reported, Bradley listed the property last month for $2.4M. He originally snagged it back in 2004 for $1.19M, and he has since given the home a complete makeover ... transforming the inside while working with renowned designer Santillane de Chanaleille.

Luxury Level

The home is super charming, with a natural aesthetic. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathrooom pad comes with some nice features ... including concrete floors, high vaulted wood ceilings and a converted garage that can be used as an office, home gym, or living spa.

Luxury Level

The new owner will also enjoy the really cool accordion doors that lead out to a fire pit and hot tub.

Luxury Level

While this is first sale in L.A., he's not new to the world of real estate, whatsoever. Bradley also has another beautiful 3-level townhouse in Venice, a $13M townhouse in NYC and a $4.8M pad in the Pacific Palisades.

Diana Braun of Compass held the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later