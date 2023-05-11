Cheating Ohio Fishermen Sentenced To Jail ... After Stuffing Walleyes With Weights

The two guys who were caught stuffing their prized catches with weights to try to win a Lake Erie fishing tournament last year will now have to spend time behind bars over their cheating ways ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court records, 43-year-old Jacob Runyan and 36-year-old Chase Cominsky showed up in court to learn their fate at a sentencing hearing in Ohio on Thursday.

Records show that both men were sentenced to 10 days in jail during the proceedings. A judge ruled they would also have to serve 1 1/2 years of probation -- and each was ordered to pay big fines as well.

The sentencing was handed down two months after the guys cut a deal with prosecutors in the case ... one in which they each agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of cheating and one misdemeanor count of illegal animal ownership in exchange for officials dropping the other two charges against them.

Runyan, according to USA Today, apologized for his actions in court ... calling the scandal "the most ignorant decision I’ve ever made in my life."

Runyan and Cominsky were first accused of cheating at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Cleveland's Gordon Park back in September when officials alleged the men put metal balls and fish fillets inside of their walleyes to make them heavier on the scales.

Initially, the guys pleaded not guilty to the charges ... but pivoted in March.