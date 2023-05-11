Pat McAfee Says Brett Favre's Withdrawing Defamation Lawsuit Against Him

Pat McAfee says he's no longer fighting with Brett Favre in the courtroom ... the media personality claims the NFL legend is withdrawing his lawsuit against him.

Favre initially sued the ex-Colts punter back in February ... alleging McAfee defamed him when he spoke on his "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this year about Favre's alleged role in a welfare funds scandal in Mississippi.

Specifically, Favre took umbrage when he claimed that McAfee said on-air that the former Packers QB was "stealing from poor people."

McAfee strongly denied that he was defaming Favre with any of his comments about the scandal ... and pushed back against the Hall of Famer's suit at nearly every turn in the case.

Finally, on Thursday, McAfee said Favre agreed to drop it all.

"My statements, expressed in comedic style," he said, "were based solely on public information and allegations. As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi."

McAfee insisted there was no settlement money paid to Favre to get to this point.

"I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits," McAfee said. "So I'm glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on."

In addition to McAfee, Favre also sued Shannon Sharpe for comments he said the former Denver Broncos player made about him on FS1 earlier this year. It's unclear if that suit remains ongoing.